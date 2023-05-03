WATCH: Neetu Kapoor, Padmini Kolhapure groove to RRR's 'Naatu Naatu'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 2 (ANI): This is the year of 'Naatu Naatu' and the craze around it refuses to die out. Actors Neetu Kapoor and Padmini Kolhapure's new reel video is the perfect example of that.

On Tuesday, Neetu and Padmini took to their Instagram account and dropped a video in which they could be seen grooving to the Oscar-winning song 'Naatu Naatu'.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CrvAQ5JJMoN/

In the video, Neetu could be seen donning a white top paired with purple pants and a jacket while Padmini can be seen wearing a blue high-neck top and black flared pants. The ladies nailed the Naatu Naatu hook step like a pro.

Soon after they dropped the video, fans swamped the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

"You're amazing!!," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "wow my favourite two beauties in one frame Neetu ji and Padmini ji"



"Two legends twinning," a user wrote.

Meanwhile, earlier today, Neetu was seen praising her beautiful daughter-in-law Alia Bhatt as the actress made her debut at Met Gala 2023 and her princess-like avatar grabbed everyone's attention.

Neetu wrote, "Stunning," followed by a red heart emoticon.



On the work front, she was last seen in the film 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' alongside Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor and Kiara Advani and the film received positive responses from the audience.

She will be next seen in the film 'Letters To Mr Khanna' with Sunny Kaushal and Shraddha Srinath.

The official release date of the film is still awaited. (ANI)

