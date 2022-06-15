Watch Now: Much-awaited trailer of Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer 'Brahmastra' out

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 15 (ANI): The much-awaited trailer of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer 'Brahmastra' is finally out. Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus and Starlight Pictures unveiled the highly anticipated trailer of the magnum opus a while ago.

The trailer takes one on a magical journey and boasts of a larger-than-life film. Brahmastra is a new original universe inspired by deeply rooted concepts and tales from Indian history but set in the modern world, with epic storytelling of fantasy, adventure, good vs evil, love and hope; all told using cutting-edge technology and never-seen-before visual spectacles.

The last few days have had fans anticipating and eagerly waiting for the trailer to drop. Check it out here:

The 2-minute 52-second-long trailer begins with Ranbir Kapoor running forward and colliding with something that looks like a bus. Amitabh Bachchan is heard introducing Ranbir as a boy who is unaware that he has superpowers. The trailer gives us a glimpse of how a parallel universe exists in the modern age, with many visuals depicting a magical world of romance along with a lot of action sequences. The story is set in modern-day India, against the premise of a secret society called the Brahmansh; who generation after generation have protected many divine 'Astras' (weapons) that were created in ancient India, and are safeguarded from the eyes of the world. The most powerful and the deadliest amongst these divine weapons; the Lord of all the Other Astras - named after the most powerful weapon of the Gods, the BRAHMASTRA, is now waking up. And it threatens to completely destroy the universe we know today. The trailer also hints that the film also ventures into the mystery-thriller genre.



Brahmastra - Part One: Shiva is one of Bollywood's most ambitious projects. Apart from Ranbir and Alia, the film has a stellar ensemble cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni.



The fantasy-adventure flick is directed by Ayan Mukerji and is produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. The film will hit the theatres on September 9. Speaking about the trailer, Director Ayan Mukherjee said, "Marking the beginning of a new cinematic universe, 'The Astraverse', I believe Brahmastra is the kind of film that the country would feel really proud of. It touches on our roots; celebrates our rich culture and takes us forward with our technology. The film is proudly Indian and Imaginative and bringing together some of Pan-India's most renowned names was a dream come true!"



Brahmastra- the Trilogy, is a 3-part film franchise and will have a Pan-India release, across five different languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. (ANI)