A still from the trailer (Image courtesy: YouTube)
A still from the trailer (Image courtesy: YouTube)

Watch out as 'Chulbul Pandey' returns in 'Dabangg 3'!

ANI | Updated: Oct 23, 2019 20:17 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 23 (ANI): Salman Khan on Wednesday dropped a trailer of much-awaited action film 'Dabangg3', which marks the return of badass and lovable cop Chulbul Robinhood Pandey.
The 'Maine Pyaar Kiya' actor posted on Twitter: "Here it is...Pls take out time from your busy schedule and watch 3 mins of 'Dabangg 3' #Dabangg3Trailer."


The trailer begins with from the poster 'Chulbul is back'. Salman Khan is shown delivering a robust dialogue "Ek hota hai police wala, ek hota hai gunda, Hum Kehlate hai, Policewala Gunda from Salman".
In the trailer, the 'Wanted' actor introduces the audience to his wife 'Rajjo' played by Sonakshi Sinha and veteran actor Mahesh Manjrekar's daughter Saiee.
Just like the earlier Dabangg films, the trailer is sure to be a complete package of action, drama, and comedy.
It portrays the 53-year-old actor wearing sunglasses at the back of his collar in different styles.
In the previous franchise the 'Ready' actor was delivering famous dialogues like 'Swagat Nahi Karogey Humara' and in the trailer, the dialogue of the movie is 'Swaagat toh Karo Humara'.
'Sudeep Sanjeev' plays the villain in the film directed by Prabhu Deva and produces by Salma Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Nikhil Dwivedi
'Dabangg 3' is slated to be released on December 20, 2019. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 19:20 IST

'Hotel Mumbai' trailer narrates true story of Indian brave hearts

New Delhi [India], Oct 23 (ANI): The trailer of Anupam Kher and Dev Patel starrer 'Hotel Mumbai', which is based on the brutal 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, was released on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 17:50 IST

Mahira Khan has a balanced approach towards #MeToo movement

New Delhi (India), Oct 23 (ANI): Mahira Khan has opened up about the #MeToo movement that gained momentum last year and has taken a rather balanced approach towards the campaign that brought many high-profile cases to the fore.

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 17:03 IST

Shah Rukh Khan's hush-hush visit to alma mater St. Columba's

New Delhi (India), Oct 23 (ANI): One fine Sunday, St. Columba's School situated at the heart of Delhi welcomed one of their most distinguished alumni - superstar Shah Rukh Khan!

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 16:01 IST

Shia LaBeouf, Vanessa Kirby to star in Little Lamb Productions'...

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 23 (ANI): American actor Shia LaBeouf, and 'The Crown' star Vanessa Kirby will soon be seen in the semi-autobiographical drama 'Pieces of a Woman'.

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 15:59 IST

Zooey Deschanel's husband Jacob Pechenik files for divorce

Washington DC [USA], Oct 23 (ANI): Zooey Dechanel's husband Jacob Pechenik has filed for divorce after parting ways last month citing 'irreconcilable references'.

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 15:58 IST

Arjun Kapoor showers love on Malaika on her birthday

New Delhi (India), Oct 23 (ANI): On Malaika Arora's 46th birthday, actor Arjun Kapoor shared a lovey-dovey picture of his rumoured girlfriend, which will leave you in awe of two!

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 15:56 IST

Kylie Jenner files to get 'Rise and Shine' trademarked

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 23 (ANI): Kylie Jenner has filed legal documents to trademark the phrase 'Rise and Shine' after a video of the beauty mogul singing it for her one-year-old broke the internet.

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 14:22 IST

Justin Theroux proud of ex-wife Jennifer Aniston for joining Instagram

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 23 (ANI): Days after Jennifer Aniston joined Instagram, her ex-husband Justin Theroux has backed her up.

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 13:52 IST

Jamie Lee Curtis to produce military drama 'Chain of Command'

Washington DC [USA], Oct 23 (ANI): Jamie Lee Curtis is all set to produce a military drama 'Chain of Command' in collaboration with April Fitzsimmons and Berlanti productions which has received a put pilot order at Fox.

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 13:50 IST

Nicki Minaj married Kenneth Petty as they have 'a different type...

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 23 (ANI): Rapper Nicki Minaj tied the knot with Kenneth Perry because "he is really focused on her".

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 12:19 IST

Bhumi Pednekar thanks Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for attending...

New Delhi (India), Oct 23 (ANI): Bhumi Pednekar is more than happy and thankful to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for attending the special screening of her upcoming film 'Saand Ki Aankh'.

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 12:16 IST

Anna, Elsa's bond is exactly what Mimi didi and I share: Parineeti Chopra

New Delhi (India), Oct 23 (ANI): With Disney's 'Frozen II', the Chopra sisters are all set to take their familial love to the screens as Parineeti shared that her bond with "mimi didi" Priyanka Chopra is the same as Anna and Elsa's!

Read More
iocl