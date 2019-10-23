Watch out as 'Chulbul Pandey' returns in 'Dabangg 3'!

New Delhi [India], Oct 23 (ANI): Salman Khan on Wednesday dropped a trailer of much-awaited action film 'Dabangg3', which marks the return of badass and lovable cop Chulbul Robinhood Pandey.

The 'Maine Pyaar Kiya' actor posted on Twitter: "Here it is...Pls take out time from your busy schedule and watch 3 mins of 'Dabangg 3' #Dabangg3Trailer."



The trailer begins with from the poster 'Chulbul is back'. Salman Khan is shown delivering a robust dialogue "Ek hota hai police wala, ek hota hai gunda, Hum Kehlate hai, Policewala Gunda from Salman".

In the trailer, the 'Wanted' actor introduces the audience to his wife 'Rajjo' played by Sonakshi Sinha and veteran actor Mahesh Manjrekar's daughter Saiee.

Just like the earlier Dabangg films, the trailer is sure to be a complete package of action, drama, and comedy.

It portrays the 53-year-old actor wearing sunglasses at the back of his collar in different styles.

In the previous franchise the 'Ready' actor was delivering famous dialogues like 'Swagat Nahi Karogey Humara' and in the trailer, the dialogue of the movie is 'Swaagat toh Karo Humara'.

'Sudeep Sanjeev' plays the villain in the film directed by Prabhu Deva and produces by Salma Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Nikhil Dwivedi

'Dabangg 3' is slated to be released on December 20, 2019. (ANI)