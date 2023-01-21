WATCH: Sara Ali Khan celebrates Sushant Singh Rajput's birth anniversary in most adorable way

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 21 (ANI): Actor Sara Ali Khan, on Saturday, celebrated her first co-actor Sushant Singh Rajput's birth anniversary in the most adorable way.

Taking to Instagram, Sara shared a video which she captioned, "Happiest Birthday Sushant I know what making other people smile meant to you. And while you're watching over all of us, up there next to the rising new moon, I hope we've made you smile today too. Shine on. Jai Bholenath."

In the video, Sara could be seen cutting the birthday cake along with small children around her singing the "Happy Birthday" song.

Soon after she dropped the video, fans flooded the comment section with red heart emoticons.

"I am touched with this gesture, the kids look so happy," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "Happy Birthday sushant sir miss you."

A fan commented, "Happy Birthday sushant we really miss you a lot."

Sara made her big Bollywood debut with director Abhishek Kapoor's romantic drama film 'Kedarnath' opposite actor Sushant Singh Rajput in the year 2018.

Sushant made his Bollywood debut with 'Kai Po Che' and was known for his kind gesture, and always treated his fans with utmost pleasure, he gathered a lot of popularity after his biggest success 'M.S Dhoni - The Untold Story'. His last big-screen appearance was 'Chhichhore' which was released in 2019 and was a blockbuster hit.

The actor passed away in 2020 at his Bandra residence which created a lot of controversies. The CBI was brought to investigate the actor's death from various angles.

Post demise, his Patna residence was turned into his memorial with the late actor's telescope, books, guitar and other personal things.

On the work front, Sara will be next seen in director Laxman Utekar's upcoming untitled romantic comedy film alongside Vicky Kaushal and in a thriller film 'Gaslight' opposite Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh. (ANI)