WATCH: Shahid Kapoor aces bhangra with swag

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 12 (ANI): Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor flaunted his bhangra moves on Sunday and fans totally loved his energy.

Taking to Instagram, Shahid treated fans with a glimpse of how he spent his Saturday night.

Dressed in a white hooded co-ord set, Shahid shows his bhangra moves and swag in the video.



He can be seen grooving with producers Aman and Pawan Gill.

Sharing the video, he wrote, "Jattan da swag #saturdaynight fever"

After the video was uploaded, the fans dropped their lovely comments.

One of the fans wrote, "What energy !! Fire."



Another comment, "The energy we all need to kill at the weekends!"



Meanwhile, Shahid made his OTT debut with the crime thriller 'Farzi' on February 10. The series has received a positive response from the audience.

Helmed by the acclaimed director duo, Raj and DK. The series also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Kay Kay Menon, Raashii Khanna, Amol Palekar, Regina Cassandra, and Bhuvan Arora in pivotal roles.

Speaking about the series, Shahid earlier said, "This Amazon Original Series, Farzi has a special corner in my heart. Kehne ko toh this is my digital debut, but working with Raj and DK, felt like home. And working with such brilliant co-actors like Vijay Sethupathi, Nanu (Amolji), Kay Kay Menon, Raashii had its own charm. Playing Artist aka Sunny wasn't simple, the character is quite complex, his situations and his greed for a better life makes him take some decisions, which he has not necessarily thought through. I am quite sure, that the audience will love the show, they will enjoy the humour, the grit and the overall story, it will keep them at the edge of their seats. And of course, Prime Video will be taking this series to a worldwide audience, usse better kya hi ho sakta hai, that people around the world get to watch this amazing content." (ANI)