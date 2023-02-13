Watch: Sidharth, Kiara dance to 'Burj Khalifa' at their wedding reception

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 13 (ANI): Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding reception in Mumbai seemed to be a grand affair and visuals from an inside video of the event that surfaced online show the newlyweds grooving on the dance floor to 'Burj Khalifa.'
Joining them are a host of other guests ranging from Kareena Kapoor Khan to Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar and Kriti Sanon among others at the couple's post-wedding function at Hotel St. Regis here.
In the video clip, Sidharth and Kiara are seen dancing to 'Burj Khalifa' song from the film 'Laxmii,' which also stars Akshay Kumar.
#sidkiara dancing on burj khalifa #SidKiaraReception pic.twitter.com/wlEdRkj4Jm— mr & mrs malhotra (@sidkiarafp) February 13, 2023
In another video that has gone viral Sidharth is seen shaking a leg to his song 'Kala Chashma'. Joining him are a host of other guests.
Tinsel-town's newlyweds Sidharth and Kiara looked all things classy at the reception. Kiara wore a beautiful black and white gown with a statement neckpiece while Sidharth looked dapper in a shimmery black suit.
They reached Mumbai a few days ago after their intimate wedding in Jaisalmer on February 7 and wedding reception in Delhi on February 9. With the lavish function in Mumbai, Sidharth and Kiara concluded their week-long wedding celebrations. (ANI)