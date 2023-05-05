WATCH: Sushmita Sen practices Kalaripayattu as she preps for 'Aarya 3', fans say "lioness is roaring"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 5 (ANI): Actor Sushmita Sen is currently busy shooting for her upcoming action thriller web series 'Aarya 3'.

On Friday, the actor took to her Instagram and shared a video of her 'Aarya 3' preparations which she captioned, "You are amazing Sir #Sunil @cvn_kalari Huge love & respect for you and the Art of #kalaripayattu Here's to us & the preparation for #aarya3 shot by @prasad_bandkar."

In the video, she could be seen practicing Kalaripayattu, a form of martial arts using swords.

Soon as the actor dropped the video, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts, fire emoticons and praised the actor for her hard work.

"The lioness is roaring!!!," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "What a comeback, queen!"

A fan wrote, "You are an inspiration, more power to you strong lady"

'Aarya' marked Sushmita Sen's comeback on-screen and her digital debut. Sushmita made a thrilling comeback with 'Aarya' in June 2020. In the series, the actor plays a tough woman, who goes beyond boundaries to protect her family from the world of crime.

The first season was even nominated for the 'Best Drama' series at the International Emmy Awards.

Directed by Ram Madhvani, the series also stars Namit Das, Manish Chaudhari, Sikandar Kher, and Vinod Rawat among others in pivotal roles.

The second season of the show was released in December 2021 and the release date of the third season hasn't been revealed by the makers yet.

The series will stream on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar.

Apart from this, Sushmita is all set to play the role of transgender activist Gauri Sawant in a new web series titled 'Taali'. (ANI)