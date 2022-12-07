Watch: Vicky Kaushal grooves on 'Kyaa Baat Haii 2.0'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 7 (ANI): Actor Vicky Kaushal, on Wednesday, dropped a video where he is grooving on track 'Kyaa Baat Haii 2.0' from his upcoming film 'Govinda Naam Mera'.

The 'Masaan' actor took to his Instagram handle and posted a clip where he is vibing with the song 'Kyaa Baat Haii 2.0' while sitting on a chair.

In the caption, he disclosed that his wife, Katrina Kaif begs him to not post such videos, but he does it anyway.

He wrote, "My wife begs me not to put up such videos, but I can't help it. Hopefully one day she'll say... "KYAA BAAT HAII!!!"

Reacting to the post, Farah Khan wrote, "Don't listen to her" with the laughing emoticon.

Makers of the upcoming comedy thriller film 'Govinda Naam Mera' on Tuesday unveiled the new song 'Kyaa Baat Haii 2.0'.

The song is a recreated version of Punjabi singer Harrdy Sandhu's super hit track 'Kya Baat Ay' which was released in 2018.

The new version features Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani and is sung by Harrdy Sandhu and Nikitha Gandhi.

Taking to Instagram, Vicky Kaushal shared a glimpse of the song which he captioned, "Yeh sirf gaana nahi hai, it's a whole vibe and it's all yours now!#KyaaBaatHaii 2.0 song out now #GovindaNaamMera streaming from 16th December, only on @disneyplushotstar! #GovindaNaamMeraOnHotstar."

Speaking of 'Govinda Naam Mera', the film also stars Bhumi Pednekar. Helmed by Shashank Khaitan, the film is touted to be a quirky murder mystery and is all set to stream exclusively on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar from December 16, 2022.

Meanwhile, Vicky will also be seen in Meghna Gulzar's next film 'Sam Bahadur' alongside Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on December 1, 2023. (ANI)