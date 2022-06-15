Watch: Vicky Kaushal, team bid farewell to Farah in most hilarious way

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 14 (ANI): Choreographer - Filmmaker Farah Khan has been having a blast in Croatia with Actor Vicky Kaushal. Farah was accompanying the cast and crew of Anand Tiwari's next film, which stars Vicky Kaushal and Tripti Dimri. On the last day of her stay there, she received a farewell from the cast and crew.

The team left no stones unturned to make her feel special and a video recently shared by Farah on her Instagram account is proof of that:



As seen in the video, the entire team is seated at a beautiful outdoor location, on a flight of steps hopping to the beats of Farah's movie 'Main Hoon Naa' song. As 'Tumse Mil kar dil ka hai' plays in the background, Farah is seen walking past them like a conventional Bollywood actress.

Sharing the video, Farah wrote, "When the whole crew dances you know it's been a great shoot! Thank you, Croatia. Vicky Kaushal, you were lovely."



Reacting to the video, Actor Ayushmann Khurrana wrote, "Hahahaha.. Amrit Bindra is so cute".



Karan Johar found the video hilarious, he wrote, "this is epic (clap emojis)".



Actor-producer Farhan Akhtar wrote, "Love it".



Actor Rakulpreet also had a similar reaction, she wrote, "Bestttttttttt (laughing emoji)".



Actor Sanjay Kapoor said, "Outstanding, Farah Khan Kunder, someone please cast Amritpal Singh Bindra."



On Saturday, Farah had shared a hilarious post with actor Vicky Kaushal, while engaging with Katrina Kaif in a conversation. Sharing a photo with Vicky, Farah wrote, "Sorry Katrina, he's found someone else (tongue-out emoji)".



Katrina Kaif replied saying, "You're allowed". Vicky also re-posted the picture and cheekily wrote, "We're just good friends".



While Farah is back, Vicky is still shooting in Croatia. On the work front, he has several other projects in the pipeline. Apart from Anand Tiwari's unnamed film, he will be seen in 'Govinda Naam Mera' and Laxman Utekar's untitled alongside Sara Ali Khan. (ANI)