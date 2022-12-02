"We all became actors because of him," Ranveer Singh calls Shah Rukh Khan an idol

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 2 (ANI): Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, on Friday, at the trailer launch of his upcoming comedy film 'Cirkus' called actor Shah Rukh Khan an "idol".

During the media interaction at the trailer launch, Ranveer talked about Shah Rukh Khan and said, "Shah Rukh Khan has been the king for years and we have all become an actor because of him. He is our idol and his contribution to the industry is one of a kind. If I achieve even a little of what he did, it would be a big thing."

The trailer of 'Cirkus' was unveiled on Friday and received massive responses from the audience.

Helmed by Rohit Shetty, 'Cirkus' also stars Johnny Lever, Varun Sharma, Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde, Sanjay Mishra, Ashwini Kalsekar, Mukesh Tiwari, and Siddharth Jadhav among several others.

Set in the 1960s, 'Cirkus' trailer revolves around Ranveer in a dual role, with both the twins unaware of each other's existence. Varun Sharma too plays a double role in this family entertainer.



While Ranveer has two love interests in Pooja and Jacqueline already, he is joined by actor-wife Deepika Padukone for a song in the trailer. Deepika will be seen dancing in a special song with Ranveer. With the trailer, Rohit also gives a hint of the new universe he is planning to create with the Golmaal franchise.

Cirkus marks Ranveer and Rohit's third collaboration after Simmba (2018) and Akshay Kumar-starrer Sooryavanshi, where Ranveer made a cameo appearance. The film is scheduled to release on December 23.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in an upcoming action thriller film 'Pathaan' alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

Apart from that, he also has Rajkumar Hirani's 'Dunki' and south director Atlee's 'Jawan'.

Ranveer, on the other hand, will also be seen in Karan Johar's 'Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' along with Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi. (ANI)

