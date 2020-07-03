We are fortunate to have 'veers' in Indian Army, Narendra Modi Ji as Prime Minister: Anupam Kher

New Delhi [India], July 3 (ANI): Soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered an electrifying speech to the Indian soldiers at Nimmoo, Ladakh, senior Bollywood actor Anupam Kher expressed happiness and pride over the Prime Minister's address.

The senior actor was quick to take to Twitter where he posted several pictures from the Prime Minister's surprise visit to Ladakh and penned down a note expressing his pride over the Indian soldiers and the Prime Minister.

"I liked a lot of things in the speech of Prime Minister @narendramodi but after listening to your description of the two mothers, my heart beamed with pride and my eyes moistened a little," Kher tweeted in Hindi.

"We are truly fortunate to have veers (bravehearts) in Indian Army and a Prime Minister like Narendra Modi ji. Bharat Mata Ki Jai. Jai Hind," his tweet further read.

The Prime Minister on Friday made a surprise visit to Ladakh and was briefed by senior officers at Nimmoo amid ongoing tension with China. The Prime Minister was accompanied by Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane.

He reached Nimmoo, early morning today, and interacted with Army, Air Force, and ITBP personnel. Located at 11,000 feet, this is among the tough terrains, surrounded by Zanskar range and on the banks of the Indus.

The situation at the India-China border remains tense after 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives in a violent face-off in the Galwan valley on June 15-16 when Chinese troops attempted to unilaterally change the status quo during the de-escalation. India and China have been involved in talks to ease the ongoing border tensions since last month. (ANI)

