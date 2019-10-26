Poster of the Film, Image Courtesy: Twitter
Poster of the Film, Image Courtesy: Twitter

We have come a long way baby: SRK on 8th anniversary of Ra.One

ANI | Updated: Oct 26, 2019 18:09 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 26 (ANI): Shah Rukh Khan is overwhelmed on the completion of 8 years of the first VFX movie Ra.One.
The 'King Khan'of Bollywood took to twitter to post the video of the first-ever superhero 'Ra. One', the star quoted, We have come a long way baby!!
8 years since our first major VFX project; India's very own first superhero http://Ra.one!!
Here's a toast to this dream project!
#SaturdayThoughts #SaturdayMorning #SaturdayVibes #8YearsOfRaOne #HappyDiwali #Diwali2019 #raone #Diwali
[{cea3fe12-30df-4187-a75e-3523bf0c61a7:intradmin/s_r_k_oct26.JPG}]
On his post, the 'Dear Zindagi actor mentions the first VFX movie made under his production house Red Chillies Entertainment and a visual of the Protagonist 'Ra.One'.
The video also mentions that the movie, featuring Kareena Kapoor as the wife of Shah Rukh Khan consists of three-thousand-and-five-hundred VFX shots.
Featuring Arjun Rampal as the antagonist, the flick is the story of Shekhar Subramanium, a game designer who creates a motion sensor-based game in which the antagonist (Ra.One) is more powerful than the protagonist (G.One).
The former escapes from the game's virtual world and enters the real world; his aim is to kill Lucifer, the game ID of Shekhar's son and the only player to have challenged Ra.One's power. Relentlessly pursued, the family is forced to bring out G.One from the virtual world to defeat Ra.One and protect them.
The movie, according to estimates, raked in Rs 208 crores and was theatrically released on 26 October 2011.
On the work front, the 'Om Shanti Om' actor will next be seen in Don 3.(ANI)

iocl