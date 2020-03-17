We shouldn't panic, spread rumours: Lata Mangeshkar amid coronavirus outbreak

New Delhi [India], Mar 17 (ANI): With the rising cases of COVID-19 in the country, veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar on Tuesday took to Twitter to ask her fans and people from cinema fraternity to not panic and stay safe.

"Namaskaar, The Coronavirus pandemic is very real and disturbing. At the same time, we shouldn't panic and spread rumours," tweeted Mangeshkar.

She further urged people to maintain proper hygiene and cleanliness.

"We as responsible citizens need to maintain proper hygiene and cleanliness, those with cough and cold should maintain a social distance to avoid further spread," the 90-year-old singer tweeted.

"Follow the guidelines given by health agencies. Stay safe and healthy! God bless," the tweet further read.



Coronavirus, which originated in the Wuhan city of China, has so far spread to more than 100 countries infecting over 1,20,000 people.

A total of 126 positive cases of coronavirus have been reported in India so far with three death.(ANI)

