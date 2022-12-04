We were curious whether she could pull it off: Farah Khan on Malaika Arora's 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' performance

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 4 (ANI): Bollywood director and choreographer Farah Khan, on the first episode of 'Moving in with Malaika', revealed that the makers of the song 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' were curious "whether she could pull it off or not."

In the pilot episode, Indian choreographer and director Farah Khan arrived at Malaika's home for a friendly visit. The two go back in time and reminisce about the making of Malaika Arora in the entertainment industry. They talked about her past, present and much more.

In the conversation, Farah Khan Kunder talked about the iconic song and said, "You're the Chaiyya Chaiyya girl. But luckily for you, some five heroines had refused to climb on the train."



Malaika made her Bollywood debut with the song 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' alongside Shah Rukh Khan which became a blockbuster hit and was choreographed by Farah.

"Malaika was nowhere on the radar. We had approached Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Shilpa Shirodkar and 2-3 other people. One had a phobia of climbing on the train, one was not available. Then the makeup person said, Malaika is a very good dancer. When she climbed on the train, we were completely curious whether she would pull it off or not. But the rest as we know is history," Farah further added.

In 'Moving In With Malaik', the audience will get to see guest appearances from the diva's friends and family as they spill the tea on her.

Talking more about the show, Malaika earlier said, "For the longest time, the world has viewed me through the lens of social media. But this time I am excited to shake that up a bit. With this show, I want to break that barrier between me and my fans and invite them into my world through Moving In With Malaika. It will be a fun ride as I take everyone along with me exploring my day-to-day life with some of my closest family and friends."

'Moving with Malaika' will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from 5th December onwards. (ANI)

