Yami Gautam and Ayushmann Khurrana
Yami Gautam and Ayushmann Khurrana

We were the first ones to have this idea in Hindi cinema: Ayushmann while addressing similarities between 'Bala' and 'Ujda Chaman'

ANI | Updated: Oct 30, 2019 09:35 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 30 (ANI): Ater their unmatchable chemistry in 'Vicky Donor,' Ayushmann Khurrana and Yami Gautam who are once again back with yet another quirky film 'Bala' says that they were the first ones to bang on the subject before 'Ujda Chaman.'
Ayushmann who will be seen playing the role of a bald man and who run from pillar to post to solve the problem of his hair loss said, "We were the first ones to have this idea in the Hindi cinema and moreover it was shot first, our teaser also came first."
"But apart from that, it should be all positive. We are not here to pinpoint on others, or talk behind their backs," he told ANI.
Talking about the concept of the film, Yami feels that the Indian audience has now become more receptive to such kind of ideas and storyline where they can relate to the topic easily.
"If I go back to Vicky Donor, then I think we got to know that the audience is ready for a change. They want to watch films and cinema with which they can relate themselves and talk about it," said 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' star.
"Bala I think has been made at the right point of time as the problem of hair loss in men problem is so much prevalent but nobody wants to speak about it. We all know it as it's about complex and our insecurities and I think the change has come," she added.
Known for travelling long distances to fit into the shoes of his character, Ayushmann who had used prosthetics for the film recollected his theatre days when he went completely bald for a play.
"I remember I had shaved my head during the initial days of acting when I was doing theatre. I did a play called Kumara Swami where I went completely bald and not just me there were 12 other boys who underwent this transformation because the director felt that it would visually appeal to the audience," he shared jokingly.
Adding, the National Award winner said, "I can still recollect entering the house while wearing the helmet and getting badly scolded from my father. In fact for Bala, I was ready to go bald but since we had to show different stages of receding hairline, I just couldn't." (ANI)

