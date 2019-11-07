A still from the song
A still from the song

Wedding song 'Kaise Banegi Sarkar' from 'Motichoor Chaknachoor' out

ANI | Updated: Nov 07, 2019 15:26 IST

New Delhi (India), Nov 7 (ANI): Nawazuddin Siddiqui shared a celebration number 'Kaise Banegi Sarkar' from his upcoming feature film 'Motichoor Chakhnachoor' on Thursday.
The track chronicling the eccentric wedding of Pushpinder played by Nawazuddin and Anita (Athitya Shetty) and starts with the pair sending their families in shock as they arrive home after secretly tying the knot.
Sung on desi beats and upbeat music, the track pictures the two living the spirit of pre-wedding rituals as their families take them through ceremonies like Haldi, Mehendi among others.
The couple is surely not the usual one and their funny goof-ups are even visible as the two take 'pheres'. While Nawaz is dressed in the traditional groom attire- White Sherwani with a red dupatta and turban, Athiya is seen wearing a maroon saree with some minimalistic gold jewellery.
The feature centres around Anita who wishes to marry an NRI and Pushpinder, a 36-year-old who is looking to walk down the aisle with a beautiful girl.
It also stars Vibha Chibber, Navni Parihar, Vivek Mishra, Karuna Pandey, Sanjeev Vats, Abhishek Rawat, Sapna Sand and Usha Nagar in pivotal roles.
Helmed by Debamitra Biswal, the flick is produced by Rajesh Bhatia and Kiran Bhatia and is set to hit theatres on November 15. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 15:32 IST

Salman Khan drops 'Naina Lade' song from Dabangg 3

New Delhi (India), Nov 7 (ANI): 'Chulbul Panday' Salman Khan on Thursday dropped the song 'Naina Lade' from much-awaited action-thriller 'Dabangg 3'.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 14:19 IST

Not dressing for your approval: Gigi Hadid responds to style critics

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 7 (ANI): American model Gigi Hadid responded to fans in the best way by asserting that she isn't here to meet their sky-high expectations when it comes to style.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 14:06 IST

Would be beneficial for people: Kim Kardashian hails Instagram's...

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 7 (ANI): There's no doubt that social media is taking a toll on people's mental health and American reality TV star Kim Kardashian West believes that the platform's new feature which hides likes will work in the direction of improving mental well-being.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 13:32 IST

Ben Affleck to star in action-thriller 'Hypnotic'

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 7 (ANI): American actor Ben Affleck will be seen playing the role of a detective investigating a string of high-end robbers in a new film venture named 'Hypnotic'.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 13:29 IST

Nagpur Police answers Ranveer Singh's 'what is mobile number' question

New Delhi (India), Nov 7 (ANI): Remember the 1999's popular number 'What is mobile number' from 'Hassena Maan Jaayegi'? Well, the question is fresh even today and Ranveer Singh has found the answer to it!

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 13:12 IST

KJo congratulates Big B on completing 50 years in Bollywood

New Delhi [India], Nov 7 (ANI): As the 'Shenshah' of Bollywood Amitabh Bachchan completed half a century in the industry, director Karan Johar congratulated the ace actor for the milestone.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 13:03 IST

Lady Gaga gets sinus infection, cancels Las Vegas concert

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 7 (ANI): Pop icon Lady Gaga apologised to fans after she had to cancel her Las Vegas show following a severe illness.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 11:36 IST

Billie Eilish's green mullet hairstyle was an accident

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 7 (ANI): Pop singer Billie Eilish revealed that her new green mullet hairstyle was "not on purpose" but was an accident.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 11:31 IST

Bebe Rexha claps back at body shammers, says 'We are beautiful any size'

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 7 (ANI): Pop singer Bebe Rexha is sending loud and clear messages that she doesn't have time for negativity in her life.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 10:38 IST

Amitabh Bachchan completes 50 years in Bollywood, Abhishek pens...

New Delhi [India], Nov 7 (ANI): As Amitabh Bachchan completed 50 years on Friday in the film industry his son Abhishek Bachchan shared a heartfelt message.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 10:27 IST

Emma Watson talks about struggles with fame as child artist

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 7 (ANI): For Emma Watson, life took a 360-degree turn when she landed the role of Hermione Granger in the 'Harry Potter' film franchise.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 10:22 IST

Hollywood's Superman Christopher Dennis passes away at 52

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 7 (ANI): Christopher Dennis, who entertained audiences as Hollywood Boulevard's Superman, passed away at the age of 52.

Read More
iocl