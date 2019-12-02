Weekend report: Anupam Kher's 'Hotel Mumbai' witnesses slow growth at box office

Washington D.C [USA], Dec 02 (ANI): Veteran actor Anupam Kher and Dev Patel starrer thriller 'Hotel Mumbai' based on the 26/11 terror attack, witnessed a slow growth and raked in Rs 4.81 crore over the weekend.

The film which opened up to a lukewarm response managed to mint Rs 1.08 crores on the first day of its release.

The film which garnered Rs 1.70 crore on Saturday and Rs 2.03 on Sunday, needs to maintain the grip on weekdays for a healthy week.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the box office collection on his Twitter handle.

Earlier, in order to commemorate the 11th-anniversary of the terror attack, Anupam who plays the role of Chef Hemant Oberoi met the real-life hero Chef, who saved the lives of many people.



The terror attack took place on November 26, 2008, in Mumbai. On this day, the city came to a standstill when 10 Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists carried out a series of coordinated attacks.

Amongst the places targetted were Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST) railway station, Cama Hospital, Nariman House business and residential complex, Leopold Cafe, Taj Hotel and Tower, and the Oberoi-Trident Hotel.

The ghastly attacks lasted for four days killing 166 people and injuring over 300. While nine terrorists were killed by security forces, Ajmal Kasab was captured alive and sentenced to death.



'Hotel Mumbai' also stars Armie Hammer. Presented by Zee Studios and Purpose Entertainment, the movie was released on November 29 in Hindi, English, Tamil, and Telugu. (ANI)