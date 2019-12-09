Weekend report: Ashutosh Gowariker's 'Panipat' witnesses upward trend

New Delhi (India) Dec 9 (ANI): After a slow start at the box-office, Ashutosh Gowariker's period drama 'Panipat' witnessed an upward trend over the weekend and made a total of Rs 17.68 crore.

Film critic Taran Adarsh shared the details on his Twitter account.

"Panipat showed an upward graph on Day 2 and 3, but the 3-day total remains extremely low," said Adarsh in the tweet.

Adarsh also shared that the box-office collections of the film were better in Maharashtra than northern and eastern India



As per reports, the run time of three hours has affected the business of the Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt starrer, despite the buzz around it.

Also, the film is facing problems in Rajasthan. Jat ruler Maharaja Surajmal's descendant on Sunday demanded a ban on the movie for allegedly portraying him in a bad light. On Monday, members of the community vandalised a movie theatre in Jaipur over the issue. Earlier in the day Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that the Censor Board should intervene and take cognisance of the issue.

'Panipat' features the events that lead to the Third Battle of Panipat.

Arjun Kapoor plays the protagonist Sadashivrao Bhau who led the Maratha army during the battle.

The movie boasts of an ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt as the antagonist Ahmad Shah Abdali, Padmini Kolhapure, Mohnish Bahl, Kunal Kapoor, and Zeenat Aman.

The film was released all over India on December 6. (ANI)

