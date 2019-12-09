Weekend report: Kartik Aryan's 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' rakes in Rs 35.94 cr

New Delhi (India), Dec 9 (ANI): Kartik Aryan's rom-com drama 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' starring Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday secured strong business on the first weekend and raked in Rs 35.94 Crores.

Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the figures on his Twitter handle and said that the film came out to be a hit despite the division of screen space due to Ashutosh Gowariker's period drama 'Panipat' which was released on the same day.

The film critic indicated that the comedy flick "should ensure strong business on weekdays."

Comparing the weekend business secured by the 29-year-old actor's previous movies, Adarsh tweeted that 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' has been Aryan's biggest three-day opener.



'Pati Patni Aur Woh' is a remake of the 1978 film with the same name and also features Ayushman Khurrana's brother Aparshakti Khurrana in a supporting role.

The movie has been directed by Mudassar Aziz and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Renu Ravi Chopra, and Krishan Kumar. (ANI)

