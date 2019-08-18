Film Poster (Image Courtesy: Instagram)
Film Poster (Image Courtesy: Instagram)

Weekend Report: 'Mission Mangal' crosses Rs. 50 crore mark on Day 3

ANI | Updated: Aug 18, 2019 11:37 IST

New Delhi (India), Aug 18 (ANI): Akshay Kumar's Independence Day release 'Mission Mangal' projected a superb growth and crossed the Rs. 50 crore mark on the third day of its release.
The film earned around Rs. 40 crores on day 2 and 3 of its release thus registering a total of Rs. 70.02 crore till Saturday at the box office.
With multiplexes in metro and tier-2 cities filling with viewers, the film is expected to propel further. It earned around Rs. 29.16 on its first day, Rs. 17.28 crore on the second day and Rs. 23.58 crore on Saturday, Indian Film critic and trade analyst shared the numbers on his Twitter handle.
The film easily surpassed the opening day collections of 'Batla House' which released on the same date. The John Abraham-starrer managed to collect Rs. 14.59 crore at the ticket counters.
'Mission Mangal' features Akshay as Rakesh Dhawan along with Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Kirti Kulhari, Nithya Menon and Sharman Joshi.
Rakesh and Tara lead a team of scientists who overcome their personal challenges and failures to serve as the brains behind one of the greatest missions in history: The launch of India's first orbiter mission to Mars.
The movie, based on a true story of India's mission to Mars, is about ordinary people achieving the extraordinary. Directed by Jagan Shakti, the film is co-produced by 'PadMan' director R Balki. (ANI)

