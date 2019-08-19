Poster of the film 'Mission Manga' (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Poster of the film 'Mission Manga' (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Weekend report: 'Mission Mangal' set to enter Rs 100 cr club

ANI | Updated: Aug 19, 2019 11:24 IST

New Delhi (India), Aug 19 (ANI): After getting a bumper opening, Akshay Kumar's latest release 'Mission Mangal' has struck gold at the box office. The film which is set to enter the 100 crore mark, managed to mint Rs 97.56 over the weekend.
The film earned around Rs. 40 crores on day 2 and 3 of its release thus registering a total of Rs. 70.02 crore till Saturday at the box office.
With its multi-star cast, the film is set to cruise past Akshay's bumper openers 2.O and Kesari which earned Rs 95 crores and Rs 78.07 respectively at the weekend box office. Film critic and Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the numbers on his Twitter handle.
Taran noted that the film, with an extended weekend, proves to be a big surprise for the audience. The flick which locked horns with John Abraham's 'Batla House' easily surpassed the film and raked in Rs 27.54 crores on Sunday, taking the total to Rs 97.56 crores. The film is expected to cross the 100 crore mark on Monday.
'Mission Mangal' features Akshay as Rakesh Dhawan along with Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Kirti Kulhari, Nithya Menon and Sharman Joshi.
Rakesh and Tara lead a team of scientists who overcome their personal challenges and failures to serve as the brains behind one of the greatest missions in history: The launch of India's first orbiter mission to Mars.
The movie, based on a true story of India's mission to Mars, is about ordinary people achieving the extraordinary. Directed by Jagan Shakti, the film is co-produced by 'PadMan' director R Balki. (ANI)

