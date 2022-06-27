Welcome to the club: Anushka Sharma drops a cute wish for soon-to-be parents Ranbir-Alia

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 27 (ANI): Wishes started to pour in soon after Alia Bhatt announced that she and her husband Ranbir Kapoor are all set to embrace parenthood.

"Our baby ..... coming soon," Alia wrote on Instagram, adding a picture from her ultrasound appointment. She also posted a picture which features two lions and a lion cub.





Congratulating the soon-to-be mom and dad, Anushka Sharma, who shares daughter Vamika with cricketer Virat Kohli, took to Instagram Story and wrote, "Welcome to the club mommy and daddy."



Filmmaker Karan Johar is on cloud nine.



"So much love for them. My baby is going to be a mother! I can't express my feeling so so excited. Love you both," he posted on Instagram Story.



"Congratulations honey!! Yaaaay! Can't wait," actor Priyanka Chopra wrote in the comment section of Alia's post.

Mouni Roy, who will appear in Alia and Ranbir's upcoming film Brahmastra, commented on their photo, "Om Namah Shivay. Immensely happy."

Alia's mother Soni Razdan commented, "Congratulations Mama and Papa lion" and Ranbir's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni dropped love emojis. She also shared a post on Instagram writing, "My babies are having a baby. I love you both so much."

Ranbir-Alia tied their knot on April 14, 2022, after dating for many years at Ranbir's Mumbai residence in an intimate ceremony. Just after two months of their marriage, the couple treated their fans with such a big surprise.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' and will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva' along with Ranbir. Brahmastra is set to release on September 9. (ANI)

