"Well brought up..." SRK is all praises for his "Lil lady in red"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 12 (ANI): Superstar Shah Rukh Khan beamed with pride seeing daughter Suhana working hard to carve a niche for herself in showbiz.

On Tuesday, Suhana was roped in as the ambassador for an international make-up and cosmetics brand Maybelline. She attended a special event in Mumbai in a stunning red pantsuit, exuding boss-lady vibes.

And now the proud father has penned down a few lines for his little daughter that read, "Congratulations on Maybelline beta. Well dressed...well spoken...well done & if I may take some credit, well brought up! Love u my Lil Lady in Red!



https://www.instagram.com/p/Cq7y86Sogsk/

Suhana replied to this beautiful gesture saying, "Awww love you!! So cute" with multiple heart and kiss emojis.

The post invited tons of comments from netizens who have always loved the interaction between King Khan and his children on social media.

In the upcoming months, Suhana will be seen making her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's 'The Archies'.it is the Indian adaptation of the iconic comics 'The Archies' and will be released on OTT giant Netflix later this year.

Produced by Tiger Baby and Graphic India, 'The Archies' is a coming-of-age story that will introduce the teenagers of Riverdale to a new generation in India. The film will also mark the debut of Boney Kapoor and late Sridevi's daughter, Khushi Kapoor. (ANI)

