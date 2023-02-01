"We're not that type of actors..." Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta on pressure regarding fate of their films

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 1 (ANI): A day after the trailer launch of 'Shiv Shastri Balboa', the movie's lead stars Anupam Kher and Neena Gupta, who had a successful film run in 2022, spoke about the pressure regarding the fate of their films coming out this year.

Speaking to ANI on the subject, Anupam said, "I think I can speak for both of us. We're not that type of actors who became an actor by mistake or chance. We have spent our life on this, we have gone to training school. Yes, we want films to work so we get opportunities to work in more films like this."

"However, even if it doesn't happen work, life doesn't stop, we will work even harder," he added.

In 2022, both Anupam and Neena starrer films received loved from the critics and audiences. While Neena was seen in 'Uunchai', 'Goodbye' and 'Vadh', Anupam gave a solid performance in the massively successful 'The Kashmir Files'. Now, both actors are set to share the screen in the upcoming family entertainer 'Shiv Shastri Balboa'.

When asked about their experience of working with each other, Neena said, "Since we have already known each other, so there was no hesitation in working, it was very easy."



Adding to this Anupam said, "In theatre, we have a trust exercise for which we put a cloth on an actor's eyes and then they are pushed. The actor trusts his co-actors that they will catch him. So, it's the same here. I have the trust that whatever I will do in response to that I will also get the same talent and sincerity. So, I feel this with Neena and I hope she also feels the same."

The plot of the actor's new film revolves around its central character Shiv Shastri, a retiree from India and a big fan of the movie Rocky. He moves to the USA and ends up on an unexpected road trip with Neena's character through the American heartland which teaches that it's never too old to reinvent yourself.

In the trailer, Anupam is introduced not as a boxer but as someone who trained boxers, who went on to win gold medals. After meeting his son in the USA and realizing that his grandchild has no clue about Rocky, he feels bad. As events transpire, Anupam meets Neena Gupta's character who wants to travel to India as she hasn't been home in eight years.

Talking about his new film Anupam said, "It is a story of two people whose lives are going through major ups and downs and they are unaware of it. But they work together. There's a famous Hollywood crime film named 'Bonnie and Clyde' and though our characters are not that but they still become Bonnie and Clyde."

Helmed by Ajayan Venugopalan, 'Shiv Shastri Balboa' also stars Jugal Hansraj, Neena Gupta, Nargis Fakhri and Sharib Hashmi in pivotal roles. It is set to hit the theatres on February 10, 2023. (ANI)

