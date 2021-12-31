What doesn't break you makes you stronger: Rhea Chakraborty

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 31 (ANI): Actor Rhea Chakraborty has faced several odds post the demise of her boyfriend and actor Sushant Singh Rajput in 2020. Kudos to her for bravely dealing with all the challenges.

On Friday, Rhea took to Instagram and posted a smiling photograph of herself. She also stated that 2021 has been a year full of 'healing' and 'pain' for her.





"You see me smiling and laughing, it's not been easy to get here. A year full of healing, a year full of pain. But here I am, smiling and looking at you 2021-because indeed what doesn't break you makes you stronger..! Have a wonderful New Year's Eve with your loved ones, may 2022 be kind to all of us. Love and light #rhenew," she captioned the post.

Rhea was recently seen celebrating Christmas with Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar, and Anusha Dandekar. She had an unpleasant 2020 after she was accused by Sushant's father, of abetting the actor's suicide and misappropriating his funds. (ANI)

