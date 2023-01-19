'What is difficult about love in 2023?' asks Shraddha after watching 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' trailer

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 18 (ANI): Actress Shraddha Kapoor's latest Instagram post has raised excitement a notch higher for her upcoming film 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar'.

On Thursday, Shraddha took to the social media application and posted a picture of her curious look.

Alongside the image, she posted a question that read, "What is difficult about love in 2023". She uploaded this post after watching the trailer of 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar'.

"2023 ke pyaar mein sabse mushkil kya hai? A question that stuck with me after watching the trailer of ##TuJhoothiMainMakkaar. Excited to read your answers," she added.



'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' is directed by Luv Ranjan, produced by Luv Films' Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, presented by T- Series' Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar. The film will see Shraddha romancing Ranbir Kapoor.

Recently the makers revealed a short teaser of 'Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar' which got a massive response from the audience.

With a slice of the foot-tapping title track and lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya, the teaser video reveals the title and introduces the fun and funky chemistry between Ranbir and Shraddha, who also lend their voice to the song.

The short teaser gave a sneak peek into the effervescent and mischievous world of the film, with adorable glimpses of the 'Jhoothi' played by Shraddha and 'Makkaar' Ranbir.

And now the makers are all set to unveil the film's trailer in theatres with Pathaan's release. (ANI)

