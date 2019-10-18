What next after 'Dabangg 3'? Salman Khan has the answer

New Delhi (India), Oct 18 (ANI): After 'Dabangg 3', which is set to release this December, Salman Khan on Friday announced his next action-packed 'Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai' releasing next year on Eid.

To be bankrolled by his brother Sohail Khan under the banner of Salman Khan Films, 'Radhe' marks the actor's third collaboration with choreographer and filmmaker Prabhudeva. Salman will be seen depicting more action as a "half good fully mad" man in his next Eid release.

Salman shared a one-minute motion poster with the first half picturing him as cop Chulbul Pandey of 'Dabangg 3', while the second half begins with music of 'Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai' playing on a montage of his pictures featuring him as an enthusiastic, active fighter.

"Aap he ne poocha tha 'Dabangg 3' ke baad kya? What and when? Yeh lo answer, " he wrote on Twitter.



'Dabangg 3', whose shooting wrapped up earlier this month, is scheduled to hit big screens on December 20.

The upcoming film is also helmed by Prabhu Deva and marks the second collaboration of Salman and the director. The two have previously worked together in 2009 hit 'Wanted'.

As per media reports, Arbaaz will once again be seen playing Makkhi in the film.

The movie is being produced under the banner of Salman Khan Films and Arbaaz Khan Production. It is scheduled to release on December 20, this year. (ANI)