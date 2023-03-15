What's Kareena Kapoor Khan up to? Find out

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 15 (ANI): It's 'Africa Time' for Kareena Kapoor Khan and her family. Since Tuesday, the actor has been treating her fans with glimpses from her vacation diary. On Wednesday, she posted a relaxed photo of herself on Instagram. Donning a blue denim jacket, Kareena seems to languish the leisurely hour. She captioned the frame, "What you doin?

Nothing...just hanging with my new friends... In the frame, wild animals are seen grazing in the field in the backdrop.

On Wednesday morning, Kareena shared another frame, where she was exuding glamour. She captioned the frame, "Under the African Sky." Kareena's colour of the jacket and the sky seemed to complement each other in that frame. In another picture, the '3 Idiots' actor was seen accompanying her son Jeh. "Into the wild with my boy", Kareena wrote in the caption.



Earlier, Kareena also wished Alia Bhatt a happy birthday with a catchy tagline. She wrote, "Happy Birthday to the best actress ever... love you so much Alia.. Sending you a big hug from your favourite place". Fans can assume that this 'fav place' could be Masai Mara National Reserve, which Ranbir Kapoor and Alia prefer to visit.



Kareena often posts pictures from her vacation diary, which garners likes and shares in large numbers from netizens.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will be seen in Rhea Kapoor's 'The Crew', which also stars Kriti Sanon, Diljit Dosanjh and Tabu. She also has Sujoy Ghosh's next thriller film which is based on the book The Devotion Of Suspect X. It also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. (ANI)