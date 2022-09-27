When Anil Kapoor gave his 'jhakkas' twist to dandiya

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 27 (ANI): Actor Anil Kapoor extended heartfelt Navratri greetings to everyone in a filmy way.

Taking to Instagram, Anil posted a particular sequence from his 1988 film Tezaab in which he is seen performing dandiya.

Recalling how the particular sequence was filmed "smoothly and effortlessly" in just one night, he wrote, "Happy Navratri to one and all! This time of the year always takes me back to this scene from Tezaab conceptualised so beautifully by N. Chandra. I'll never forget how smoothly and effortlessly we shot this entire dandiya scene in one night. One of my favorite memories of this happy festival."

Tezaab featured Anil Kapoor in the lead role alongside Madhuri Dixit.

Reacting to Anil's video of performing dandiya, filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan commented, "Papaji tussi great ho."

"Ekdum jhakkas," a social media user wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anil recently wrapped up his shoot for much-awaited Indian remake of 'The Night Manager', which is an espionage thriller that has a tense cat-and-mouse chase between a covert agent and a secret arms dealer.

The 2016 series features Tom Hiddleston in the lead role. In the remake, Anil will essay the role which was originally played by Hugh Laurie. It will also feature Aditya Roy Kapur and Sobhita Dhulipala in lead roles. The original British series became a massive hit across the globe and earned several awards at the 74th Golden Globe Awards.

Anil will also be seen sharing screen space with Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in the action-packed 'Fighter'. (ANI)