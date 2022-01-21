When Ayushmann Khurrana sung 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hai' for Tahira Kashyap at Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh in 2001

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 21 (ANI): Who doesn't like romantic gestures? Filmmaker Tahira Kashyap is indeed a lucky woman as her hubby Ayushmann Khurrana never leaves a chance to make her feel special.

On her birthday today, Ayushmann took to Instagram and shared an adorable video along with a sweet note for Tahira. The clip features their several throwback pictures including moments from their wedding, vacations and their cycling sessions.



He also added famous song 'Bade Ache Lagte Hai' to the background. The number is especially important to the couple as it was the first song that Ayushmann sang for Tahira during their dating days.



"Happy birthday Tahira Kashyap. This was the first song I'd sung for you sitting at the staircase of Sukhna lake in the winter of 2001. Kaafi din se gaana nahi gaaya aapke liye [I have not sung it for you for quite a few days now]. I need to do that soon. Don't miss me now. Ok. Umm," with a heart emoji," he wrote.

Reacting to the post, Tahira commented, "Aww yup 2001 it was."

Ayushmann and Tahira tied the knot in 2008, and have two children.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ayushmann is currently in London for the shoot of his next, 'An Action Hero', which is being produced by Aanand L. Rai

Talking about the project, Ayushmann sai, "This is the first time that I will be shooting in London and I'm quite excited to explore and see the beauty of the country from close quarters. An Action Hero is mounted at a scale that deserves to be shot in big locations. So, while we will film in some gorgeous places of India, we will also shoot at some really breath-taking places in the United Kingdom which I'm sure the audiences will love to see on the big screen." (ANI)

