When it rains, I share my umbrella: Katrina Kaif poses in all-white ensemble

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 23 (ANI): Posing with a yellow umbrella amid the rainy season, actor Katrina Kaif on Sunday treated her fans with a refreshing all smiles picture.

The 'Tiger Zinda Hai' actor posted to Instagram an adorable picture as she holds a big yellow umbrella as the prop. In the picture, Kaif is seen in a casual avatar as she flaunts her long legs while sporting white ripped denim shorts with matching hoodie and yellow sports shoes. The actor is seen holding a yellow umbrella as she leaves her luscious locks open while smilingly posing for the camera.



The 'Bharat' actor noted in the caption, "When it rains, I share my umbrella. If I have no umbrella, I share the rain - anonymous."

Filmmaker Homi Adajania along with more than 3 lakh netizens liked the picture within thirty-two minutes of being posted.

The actor has been quite active on the photo-sharing platform and cherishes more than 42 million followers.

Earlier, actors Kaif joined other Bollywood divas in Instagram's viral 'women supporting women' challenge and posted a monochrome picture of herself wearing a grey solid T-shirt and a pair of shots with it.

The 'Women Supporting Women' challenge is trending on Instagram with several female users taking up the challenge and further nominating females in their circle for the same. (ANI)

