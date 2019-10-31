Akshay Kumar with daughter Nitara (Image Courtesy: Instagram)
Akshay Kumar with daughter Nitara (Image Courtesy: Instagram)

When morning walk turned into life lesson for Akshay Kumar's daughter

ANI | Updated: Oct 31, 2019 17:11 IST

New Delhi (India), Oct 31 (ANI): While most Bollywood celebrities don't get ample time to teach their kids life lessons, Akshay Kumar on Thursday received a perfect opportunity to witness his daughter, Nitara, learning an act of kindness from an elderly couple.
Bollywood's 'Khiladi' took his daughter for a morning walk, where they asked the old couple for " sip of water" only to be greeted with delicious "gur-roti".
Akshay took to Twitter to share the act of kindness and wrote, "Today's morning walk turned into a life lesson for the little one. We walked into this kind, old couple's house for a sip of water and they made us the most delicious gur-roti. Truly, being kind costs nothing but means everything!"

On the work front, the actor was most recently seen in multi-starrer 'Housefull 4', which entered the Rs 100 crore club on Wednesday.
The comedy-drama flick that opened with Rs. 19.08 crores on its first-day had made 109.00 crores until Tuesday, as per Box Office India.
The 52-year-old star will also be seen in 'Laxmmi Bomb' and 'Sooryavanshi' alongside Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn and Katrina Kaif.
The cop-thriller is scheduled to hit the screens on March 27, whereas 'Laxmmi Bomb' is set to burst on the silver screen on June 5, 2020. (ANI)

