When SRK, John shot Pathaan's action sequences at frozen lake in Siberia

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 17 (ANI): Siddharth Anand's 'Pathaan', which stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles, promises high-octane action sequences.

Recently, Siddharth revealed that they shot a few action sequences at the frozen lake Baikal in Siberia.







He shared,"We have ensured that we take the action in Pathaan several notches above what Indian audiences have seen in theatres. In fact, we have only shot action sequences that have never been attempted by any Indian film so far. Pathaan promises to deliver the best visual spectacle for people and we have shot a high speed bike chase sequence on the stunning frozen Lake Baikal in Siberia!"



"Every equipment needed to shoot this high risk sequence had to be shipped from Moscow which is almost about 2000 kilometres away from where we were shooting! So, this was a huge task which the production very smoothly handled. We ended up shooting the most visually stunning chase sequence on frozen ice and biting cold and I hope this sequence will make people jump off their seats because we are truly very happy with how it has shaped up," he added.

Pathaan is part of Aditya Chopra's ambitious spy universe. The film also stars Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana in pivotal roles. It will hit the theatres on January 25, 2023. (ANI)

