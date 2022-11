When will Neena Gupta, Sanjay Mishra's 'Vadh' release in theatre? Check out here

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 11 (ANI): Versatile actors Neena Gupta and Sanjay Mishra will be seen together in a film titled 'Vadh', which will be out in theatres on December 9.

The film is written and directed by Rajeev Barnwal and Jaspal Singh Sandhu. It is touted to be a thriller drama.

Sharing the update, Neena took to Instagram and wrote, "#VADH starring Sanjay Mishra & Me to release in cinemas on Dec 9.#VadhTeaserPoster Out Now."

The film is produced by J Studios and Next Level Productions. Produced and presented by Luv Films' Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg. More details regarding the film are awaited.

Meanwhile, Neena is currently being lauded for her performance in just released 'Uunchai', which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Anupam Kher and Sarika.

Uunchai is a story of three friends (Anupam, Amitabh Bachchan and Boman Irani) who go on to climb Mt Everest to fulfil the wish of their late friend, played by Danny Denzongpa. The film is helmed by Sooraj Barjatya. (ANI)