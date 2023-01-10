"When your RRR team brings Oscar to India, please let me..." SRK after Ram Charan's shoutout to 'Pathaan'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 10 (ANI): Makers of the upcoming action thriller film 'Pathaan' starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham unveiled the trailer on Tuesday. King Khan thanked actor Ram Charan for his shoutout to the movie in his trademark style.

The 'RRR' star who is in Los Angeles for the Golden Globe Awards took to Twitter and shared the 'Pathaan' trailer video along with a message. He wrote, "Wishing the whole team of #Pathaan all the very best! Shah Rukh Khan Sir looking fwd to seeing you in action sequences like never before! #PathaanTrailer."



Shah Rukh Khan responded in his trademark style said, "Thank u so much my Mega Power Star @alwaysramcharan. When ur RRR team brings Oscar to India, please let me touch it!! (Mee RRR team Oscar ni intiki tecchinappudu okkasaari nannu daanini touch cheyyanivvandi! ) Love you. "



To this Ram Charan replied, "Of course @iamsrk Sir! The award belongs to Indian Cinema. "



Netizens went gaga over the minutes of this conversation between the duo.

Talking about SRK's film 'Pathaan' which is helmed by Siddharth Anand The film also stars Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana in the lead roles and is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023.

The two-minute-long trailer showcases Shah Rukh and Deepika as spy agents standing against a powerful enemy, played by John Abraham, who is planning a big attack in India.

Shah Rukh's character introduces with dialogue "Party Pathan ke ghar rakhoge to mehman navazi ke liye Pathan to ayega aur pathaake bhi layega."

On the other hand, RRR is a fictional story based on the lives of two Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Ram Charan and Jr NTR played lead roles, respectively. The film collected over Rs 1,200 crore worldwide. Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran also starred in the film.

'RRR', 'The Kashmir Files', 'Kantara' and 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' have made it to the Oscars 2023 reminder list.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) released a remainder list of 301 feature films eligible for the Oscars 2023.

Previously, Pan Nalin's Gujarati film 'Chhello Show' was announced as India's official entry for the Oscars 2023.

Apart from them, the list also features Indian films 'Me Vasantrao' and 'Tuzhya Sathi Kahihi', R Madhavan's 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect', 'Iravin Nizhal' and Kannada movie 'Vikrant Rona'.

According to Variety, an American Media company, the 9,579 eligible voting members will begin filling out their ballots on January 12 and ballots will close on January 17, 2023.

The official Oscar nominations will be announced on January 24 with the ceremony on March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. (ANI)