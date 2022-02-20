Whitney Houston's musical biopic 'I Wanna Dance With Somebody' gets new release date

Washington [US], February 20 (ANI): Sony has recently announced that its Whitney Houston musical biopic 'I Wanna Dance With Somebody' will be released two days earlier than its original release date.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the Sony and TriStar Pictures' project 'I Wanna Dance With Somebody' will now be released on December 21, 2022.

Naomi Ackie stars as the late singer in the film from director Kasi Lemmons, with a screenplay by Anthony McCarten.

Rounding out the cast are Stanley Tucci, Nafessa Williams, Clarke Peters, Tamara Tunie and Ashton Sanders.



'I Wanna Dance with Somebody' is an upcoming American biographical musical film based on the life of American iconic singer and actor Whitney.

Houston is the most awarded female music artist of all time and is one of the bestselling recording artists of all time, selling more than 200 million records worldwide.

Houston won six Grammys, 16 Billboard Music Awards, 22 American Music Awards and two Emmy Awards, among many others. She made her acting debut with the romantic thriller film 'The Bodyguard', in which she recorded six songs for the film's soundtrack, including 'I Will Always Love You'.

The song won the Grammy for Record of the Year and became the bestselling physical single by a woman in music history. The soundtrack album won the Grammy for Album of the Year and remains the bestselling soundtrack album in history.

In 2020, Whitney was posthumously inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and became the first black artist to have three RIAA Diamond Awards, as per the outlet. (ANI)

