Who are in Preity Zinta's suitcase? Find out

Los Angeles (California) [US], January 26 (ANI): Actor Preity Zinta shared the adorable picture of her twin munchkins with a funny note.

The twin siblings Jai and Gia are seen inside a suitcase in the frame. Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Preity captioned the frame, "It's amazing how the kids have a sixth sense when I'm travelling! Packing is always tough cuz they jump into the suitcase & disrupt everything. I guess will pack them in my bags next time "

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Preity G Zinta (@realpz)



Soon after Preity posted the picture, friends and fans of the 'Soldier' actor rushed to the comment section and posted heart emojis on her post.



Preity and her husband Gene Goodenough recently celebrated their kids' first birthday.

The 'Veer Zaara' actor became a mother in 2021.

Taking to Twitter she announced that she and her husband have become parents to a baby boy Jai Zinta Goodenough and a girl Gia Zinta Goodenough in November 2021.

"Hi everyone, I wanted to share our amazing news with all of you today. Gene and I are overjoyed and our hearts are filled with so much gratitude and with so much love as we welcome our twins Jai Zinta Goodenough and Gia Zinta Goodenough into our family," Preity tweeted.

Preity and Gene tied the knot on February 29, 2016, in an intimate ceremony in the US.(ANI)