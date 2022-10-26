"Who has deeper dimples", asks Abhay Deol as he competes with Preity Zinta

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 25 (ANI): Actor Abhay Deol on Tuesday posted a picture with Preity Zinta as he celebrates 'Dimpavali' with her.

Taking to his Instagram handle, he shared a series of selfies with Preity where she wore a pink saree with a sleeved blouse. She completed her look with golden earrings and a necklace and Abhay donned traditional black attire.

Sharing the post, he wrote, "It was a, "who has the deeper dimples" kinda Diwali. I said I have two. She said she doesn't need more than one. Damn I wish I was pretty...#happydimpavli".



As soon as he shared the post, netizens bombarded the comment section with funny comments.

A fan wrote, "Itney dimple toh dimple Kapadia ke bhi nahi the" while another fan commented, " U r very pretty Mr deol."

Preity also shared pictures with her husband Gene Goodenough and friends.

"Happy Diwali," she captioned the post.



Meanwhile, on the work front, Abhay was last seen in the 2021 film, 'Velle'. He also featured in web series like the sci-fi, 'JL50' and the intense, '1962: The War in the Hills'. (ANI)