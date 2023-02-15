Who is Prithviraj Sukurmaran's idol? Find out

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 15 (ANI): In the last couple of years, stars across the nation attempt to impart the message that the Indian film industry is one. There is no such division as North and South. This message finds ground when two prominent stars from across languages admire each other.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Prithviraj Sukurmaran posted a picture with Aamir Khan. Prithviraj captioned the frame, "Inspiration, Idol."

In the frame, both the stars shared a laugh. Prithviraj was dressed in a green kurta, sporting a black shade. Aamir was dressed in a white kurta and dhoti (draped in southern style).

For the unversed, this frame is from the marriage ceremony of Gautam Madhavan, son of K Madhavan in Jaipur. Celebrities like Karan Johar, Kamal Haasan, Mohanlal and Akshay Kumar were also a part of the wedding festivities.

Earlier, Akshay shared a video where he was seen doing 'bhangra' with Mohanlal. Akshay wrote in the caption, "I'll forever remember this dance with you @mohanlal Sir. Absolutely memorable moment."

Another video showing Akshay doing 'kikli' with Prithviraj was doing the rounds earlier. It seems the stars had a super fun time at the wedding and they are still relishing the moments. (ANI)