'Will always remember interaction with soft-spoken actor': Madhur Bhandarkar pays tribute to Soumitra Chatterjee

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 15 (ANI): Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar on Sunday paid a heartfelt tribute to legendary Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee who died at a private hospital in Kolkata.

Bhandarkar shared a picture with the late Padma Bhushan awardee actor on his Twitter account and said that he will always remember his interaction with the soft-spoken Chatterjee during 54th National Award function.

"Sad to hear demise of Padma Bhushan awardee #SoumitraChatterjee,Will always remember my interaction with Soft spoken actor during 54th National Award function for film #TrafficSignal, which was very encouraging and inspiring. My Condolences to his family and admirers. #OmShanti," he wrote.



Earlier in the day, President Ram Nath Kovind and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also mourned the demise of the actor.

Veteran actor Soumitra Chatterjee passed away on Sunday afternoon. He was 85. (ANI)