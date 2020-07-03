'Will miss you masterji': Bollywood mourns demise of legendary choreographer Saroj Khan

Mumbai (Maharashtra), [India], July 3 (ANI): Bollywood's legendary choreographer Saroj Khan breathed her last in a hospital in Mumbai today, which left the industry in a state of sorrow.

Celebrities including Hema Malini, Malaika Arora, Sonam Kapoor, Siddharth Malhotra Varun Dhawan, Ajay Devgn, Disha Pattani, Juhi Chawla and many others mourned the choreographer's demise as they paid tribute to the dance maestro.

Veteran actor Hema Malini put out a video on Twitter that showcased her favourite among all her dances that Khan choreographed. The video captures the 'Baghban' actor performing classical dance in 1975 flick 'Mrig Trishna'.



The evergreen actor also penned a note remembering the late choreographer. She wrote, "Ace choreographer & unique personality Saroj Khan is no more. A personal loss to all artistes who have worked with her & to the entire film industry. I have myself danced to her vibrant choreography in many films like Mrig Trishna which is an all-time favourite with me."



Actor Preity Zinta remembered late Saroj Khan as she posted a note on Instagram saying, "So sad to hear that Saroj Ji is no more Masterji taught me everything - How to lip-sync a song, dance gracefully & how to be a Hindi film Heroine. Her priceless expressions and her quest for perfection was a master class for me when I started my career. #RIP Masterji I will miss you. #Legend #Dancingqueen #Sarojkhan ."



Sonam Kapoor shared a monochromatic post remembering the late choreographer on Instagram. The post features two pictures, the first is of the late choreographer as she strikes a dancing pose, while the second one shows Sonam dancing as Saroj Khan stands in the background clapping and applauding the actor's dance moves. Along with the post, Kapoor noted, "Rest in peace guruji."



Remembering the choreographer who was an institution in herself, Anushka Sharma took to Twitter and paid tribute to the dancing maestro Saroj Khan. She wrote, "Saroj ji was an institution in herself. She has inspired so many choreographers, dancers, actors and directors to reach excellence in their work with her own gift of genius. Her art and legacy will live on forever. My deepest condolences to her family, friends and fans "



Extending condolences to the family of the late choreographer, Ajay Devgn posted a tweet saying, "Being a Technician's son, I've always known that cinema is as much about a behind-the-scenes person as it is about actors. RIP Saroj ji. You were an institution; your craft inimitable. Condolences to your family."



Sidharth Malhotra expressed grief over the demise of Saroj Khan on Twitter, and wrote, "Saddened to hear about the passing of yet another legend. RIP Saroj Khan ji. My condolences and prayers with the family & loved ones."



Paying tribute to the legendary choreographer, Maliaka Arora posted a picture of the Saroj Khan in her dancing pose on Instagram, and wrote, "RIP saroji masterji."





Juhi Chawla expressed grief over the demise of the late choreographer and posted a tweet recalling her working experience with Saroj Khan. She noted, "Very very sorry to hear about Sarrojji demise... thinking back to the many times we worked together..the first time being the song for Chandni .. Lagi Aaj Sawan Ki .......OMG! Yashji ,Vinodji , Rishiji , Srideviji, Pandharidada and now Sarrojji." (with a teary-eyed emoji)

Saroj Khan, the three-time National Award winner was credited for choreographing more than 2,000 songs. Her list of credits includes iconic numbers such as 'Dhak Dhak Karne Laga' from Beta (1992), 'Ek Do Teen' from Tezaab (1988), 'Hawa Hawai' from Mr India (1987) and many more.

Khan, who was earlier admitted to a hospital in Mumbai last month for breathing issues, passed away on Friday. She was 71.

She died due to a cardiac arrest in the ICU of Mumbai's Guru Nanak Hospital, where she was admitted on June 20.

The last rites of Saroj Khan will be performed at Malvani in Malad, Mumbai today. (ANI)

