"Wish Karo na": Anupam Kher asks fans for wishes on his 66th birthday

New Delhi [India], March 7 (ANI): Veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher on Sunday shared a fun-filled video with fans, requesting them to wish him on the occasion of his 66th birthday.

The 'Saaransh' actor took to his social media handles and shared a joyful video, which was shot backward, and requested people to wish him Happy Birthday. Along with the video he wrote, "Today is my Happy Birthday. Usually, you people must be praying for me every day, but today on my special day, I need more love and blessings."





In the video, which goes in reverse along with some upbeat music, Kher can be seen holding different placards in his hands, showing them one after another. They read, "Today is my best day", "My Parents introduced me to this beautiful world", "It's my birthday", "Wish Karo na", "Jai Ho" and at the end he un-blows the candle, placed in front of him.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Kher will soon be seen sharing screen space once again with Aahana Kumra for the upcoming short film titled 'Happy Birthday'.

This film will mark the duo's 2nd collaboration after the 2019 critically-acclaimed movie 'The Accidental Prime Minister'. Directed by Prasad Kadam, the short film will be produced by FNP Media.

Apart from 'Happy Birthday', Anupam has several projects in the pipeline including 'The Last Show', 'Mungilal Rocks', and 'The Kashmir Files'. (ANI)

