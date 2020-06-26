'Wish you everything you want in life and more': Rhea Kapoor wishes brother Arjun on birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 26 (ANI): Film producer Rhea Kapoor on Friday extended birthday greetings to her 'Big Brother' Arjun Kapoor by sharing adorable throwback pictures with the birthday boy.

The 33-year-old producer put out throwback pictures on Instagram stories wishing Arjun on his birthday and wrote a lovely message for him.

As the first picture on the story, the 'Veere Di Wedding' producer shared a picture of Arjun, which seems to be caught amid a family function. Along with the picture, "HAPPY BIRTHDAY BIG BROTHER @ARJUNKAPOOR."



"@Arjunkapoor we been through it all, ups and downs, moments of hilarious silence, weird unbelievable sh*t only reality can throw at you and through it all you've been growing into an even kinder and loving soul," she wrote.

On the other hand, Rhea shared another family picture and wrote a message that read, "WISH YOU EVERYTHING YOU WANT IN LIFE AND MORE, EVEN THOUGH I KNOW YOU'LL FIGHT FOR IT ALWAYS ANYWAY! LOVE YOU BROTHER! HAPPY BIRTHDAY!"



In the end, she shared an adorably sweet picture capturing the brother-sister trio Sonam,Arjun and Rhea as they stand amid a hilly exotic location and smilingly pose for the camera.

Arjun has been receiving birthday wishes from friends and family in the industry throughout the day.

Earlier, Katrina Kaif shared adorable throwback pictures with Arjun Kapoor, and sent heart-warming wishes on his 35th birthday. (ANI)

