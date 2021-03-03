Wishes pour in as 'Aashiqui' girl Shraddha Kapoor turns 34

New Delhi [India], March 3 (ANI): Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor celebrated her 34th birthday on Wednesday and a string of fellow celebrities wished her a year full of love and happiness on her special day.

Shraddha's 'Stree' co-star Rajkummar Rao, posted a selfie with the birthday girl and wrote, "Happy birthday @shraddhakapoor Keep shining my friend."



Wishing her "fellow fishy" on her special day, Alia Bhatt posted an adorable picture of Shraddha and wrote, "Happy birthday fellow fishy! Wishing you all the love and light in the universe."



Katrina Kaif posted a beautiful picture of the 'Saaho' star and wrote, "Happiest birthday @shraddhakapoor, may you have the most wonderful year".





Bollywood megastar Hrithik Roshan also extended a warm birthday wish to the 'Baaghi' actor on Twitter. His tweet read, "Happiest Birthday @shraddhakapoor ! Keep glowing & growing. Stay blessed"



Recently turned mom, actor Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram story and shared an alluring picture of Shraddha. Alongside the picture, she wrote, "Happy birthday! Wishing you peace, joy and lots of love @shraddhakapoor," using white heart emoticon.



Her 'Ek Villian' co-star, Sidharth Malhotra also posted a solo picture of the birthday girl on his Instagram story and wrote, "Happy birthday @shraddhakapoor Big hug and love," using warm hug and red-heart emoticon.



Many others, including Shilpa Shetty, Sonakshi Sinha, Jacqueline Fernandez, also wished Shraddha on her special day. (ANI)

