Wishes pour in as Arjun Kapoor turns 34

New Delhi (India), June 26 (ANI): As Arjun Kapoor turned 34 today, wishes are pouring in for the actor. Scores of Bollywood celebrities, from his sister Jahnvi Kapoor to his cousin Sonam Kapoor, everyone chose a unique way to wish him on his special day.

Sister Jahnvi showered all her love on 'Arjun bhaiya' and shared an adorable picture which also features Anshula Kapoor.

"Happy Birthday Arjun bhaiya. Love you so much, always. For the love that you give, the man that you are and tbh also for the epic jokes that u crack. Even if sometimes it's on me," Jahnvi captioned.



Bollywood actor and Arjun's cousin Sonam Kapoor gave a glimpse of their younger versions as she posted a throwback picture with the birthday boy when they were kids.

Sonam penned a heartfelt note which read, "Happy Birthday Arjun! Whether we're flash dancing in the streets or chasing slopes, it's never a dull moment. You bring so much laughter and weirdness to my life, and all those around you that we really wouldn't have it any other way. I wish you the best birthday, and all my love."



She shared another picture with the actor which he posted on the former's birthday a few days back.



Anil Kapoor gave the wishes a fun twist using a collage featuring some really fun and amusing moments shared by the two.

He tweeted, "Happy Birthday, Chachu!!! Arjun Kapoor. You make us so happy everyday! Always giving your 100% to everything! You're all heart! I hope you keep rising higher & overcome every obstacle and reach the success you deserve! Love you!"



Choreographer Farah Khan added some wit to her wish and wrote about Arjun 'gatecrashing' her sangeet.

"Happiest birthday Arjun Kapoor .. so proud of ur journey.. frm when u gatecrashed my Sangeet to now lov u more than you think(p.s- he was invited btw)," Farah tweeted.



Arjun's sister Anhsula gave a sneak peek into Arjun's chubby younger version as she wished him with a long affectionate post giving major brother-sister goals.

"Happy birthday bhai. I love you the mostest. You will always be the most important person in my life. You've got the biggest heart I've ever known & I'm so grateful that I have you, that I've always had you watching over me. Thank you for your unquestioning love & for always just being present for me, in every way that counts - as a brother, as a friend, as a parent, as a goofball, as my backbone, as my shoulder to lean on, as the hand on my head."

She didn't stopped thanking her brother and continued, "Thank you for pushing me to come into my own, to march to my own beat without any questions asked, for making sure I never fall too far in that journey, and for showing me through example that even when I fall down, I must get up and keep going, with unwavering faith in myself and my beliefs."

"You are my home, and that will never change. Love you to infinity," Anshula concluded.



Many other celebrities, including Ayushmann Khurrana, Kriti Sanon, Divya Dutta, Rajkummar Rao and Daler Mehndi, also wished Arjun a happy birthday.

On the work front, Arjun is prepping for 'Panipat' based on the third battle of Panipat fought between the Maratha Empire led by Sadashiv Rao Bhau and the invading forces of Ahmad Shah Abdali, the king of Afganistan.

The Ashutosh Gowariker directorial also stars Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt. It is slated to release on December 6, 2019. (ANI)

