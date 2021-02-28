Wishes pour in as 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' filmmaker Shashank Khaitan turns 39

New Delhi [India], February 28 (ANI): As Indian filmmaker, Shashank Khaitan rang in his 39th birthday on Sunday, Bollywood personalities sent in warm birthday wishes over social media.

Bollywood's 'Dhak Dhak' girl, Madhuri Dixit shared a throwback picture with the birthday boy from the sets of her dance reality show, which she judged with him on her Instagram story.



Alongside the picture, she wrote, "Many happy returns of the day Shashank. Wishing you a dhamakedar year ahead. I miss all our masti and fun moments from #DanceDeewane. Hope to see you soon. Happy birthday."

Extending his birthday wishes to the filmmaker who directed his romantic movies 'Humpty Sharma ki Dulhania' and 'Badrinath ki Dulhania', Varun Dhawan shared a collage of four pictures featuring himself with Khaitan on his Instagram story.





With the picture, he noted, "Happy birthday @shashankkhaitan when u talk, I listen. Thank u for being there when I've needed u the most"

Sending the sweetest birthday wishes to the 'Sairat' director, Bhumi Padnekar posted a collage of three pictures featuring the Khaitan on her Instagram story and wrote, "Happy birthday @shashankkhaitan You've only grown from strength to strength since I've known you. Been a pillar of strength to so many7 :) And the epitome of hard work and drive... Hope this year is full of love, light and laughter for you"



The daughter of legendary actor Sridevi, Janhvi Kapoor, who debuted through Khaitan's directorial Marathi adaptation movie 'Dhadak', shared a delightful throwback picture with him on her Instagram story and wrote, "Happy Birthday Shash @shashankkhaitan," with a series of emoticons.



Shashank Khaitan is an Indian film writer, director, former actor and recently turned producer, who is known for his work in Hindi cinema. He has directed films like 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania' and 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania', which released in 2017.

Later, in 2019, he turned into a producer at Dharma Productions, his first production being 'Good Newwz'. (ANI)

