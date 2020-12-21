Wishes pour in as Govinda turns 57

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 21 (ANI): As Bollywood star Govinda rang in his 57th birthday on Monday, the actor received heart-warming wishes from his friends and co-stars from the industry on social media.

Madhuri Dixit Nene took to Twitter and penned an adorable wish for her co-actor and the star "who brings a smile on everyone's face'.

The 'Kalank' actor also posted throwback pictures with Govinda, as they have a gala time on the sets of a TV show.

"Your films, dance, dialogues... your presence alone brings a smile on everyone's face including mine. Sending you my best wishes on your birthday. Happy birthday, @govindaahuja21," she tweeted.





Recalling the films with her 'Partner' star, actor Raveena Tandon shared a montage on Instagram of the songs with the birthday boy and noted down the birthday wish.



"Happy Birthday ChiChi ! @govinda_herono1...Here's to my fav fun costar and buddy of countless years! @govinda_herono1 Some of my fav countless fun moments! For you chichi," wrote Tandon.

In a career spanning over three decades, Govinda has done more than 165 Bollywood films. (ANI)

