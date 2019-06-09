Wishes pour in as Sonam turns 34 today

New Delhi (India), June 9 (ANI): As actor Sonam Kapoor turned a year older today, many Bollywood celebrities including her husband and father showered their love, wishes and blessings on the actor.

Wishes and blessings poured in from all over the places as she entered her 34th year. Her husband Anand Ahuja shared a lovely message for his better half calling the actor 'girlfriend forever' in a post on Instagram. Anand simply wrote 'Happy Birthday' with an 'Earth' emoticon.



Sonam was quick to reply to the post with fondness. She wrote, "Love you the most in the world."

Anand further replied to his wife's comment saying, "PS I waited 1 month to post this picture so it would be next to our anniversary picture."

Veteran actor and Sonam's father Anil Kapoor also shared pictures where he is seen standing between Sonam and her mother Sunita Kapoor. In another monochrome picture, he is seen with his young little kid, Sonam!

"Happy Birthday, @sonamkapoor ! I can't tell you how incredibly proud we are of you! You have grown into such an exemplary human being & all we can do is stare in awe & feel inspired. Just like every year, this too will be your year in new & exciting ways! Never change! Love you!" he wrote.





Mother Sunita shared a very old picture of the glam queen where she looks all chubby and cute.



Highlighting the brother-sister bond, actor and Sonam's cousin Arjun Kapoor wished her with an exquisite message.

"OMG !!! It's totally your birthday today Sonam Kapoor!!! To the purest sweetest & simplest (in most aspects barring the clothes bit) soul I know, have an amazing year. Stay the way you are... Unapologetically straight forward, a little mad & the princess of your own castle !!!" Arjun wrote.



Her co-actor in 'Veere Di Wedding', Swara Bhaskar also extended her wish. "Happy happy birthday to the most amazing person & the nicest, most genuine celebrity I know! You are beautiful in the truest sense of the word.. I hope this year brings you more joy and peace than ever... and may you always have reason to laugh with your friends.. even if it's on stage in front of a packed industry audience!" Swara wrote.



Anupam Kher also wished Sonam. He shared a picture where three cakes are seen on the table and Sonam and her gang can be seen posing for a group picture.



Wishes for the birthday girl also came in from cousin Jahnvi Kapoor who called her a 'model of self-respect.'

Other actors like Karishma Kapoor and Malaika Arora also sent their blessings to the actor.

The 'Saawariya' actor shared a sneak peek into her birthday party probably organized by her mother.



