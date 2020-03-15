Wishes pour in for Alia Bhatt on her 27th birthday

New Delhi [India], Mar 15 (ANI): As Alia Bhatt turned 27 on Sunday, wishes poured for the actor from all corners.

Starting from the beginning of the day the actor received warm birthday wishes from her family, fans and people from cinema fraternity.

Actor Shahid Kapoor took to his Instagram stories to wish his 'Udta Punjab' co-star on her birthday.

Kapoor shared a throwback picture of himself with the birthday girl in which she is seen holding balloons and posing for the camera.



"Happy Happy Birthday @aliaabhatt," wrote Kapoor along with the picture in his stories.

Actor Arjun Kapoor also wished his '2 States' co-star on Instagram by sharing a group picture of himself with the birthday girl and Bollywood divas Kareena Kapoor Khan and Deepika Padukone.



"Happy birthday @aliaabhatt have an awesome year ahead. I'm actually just using your birthday to post this blurry image with 3 of my co stars," Kapoor wrote along with the picture.



Actor Ananya Panday also used the medium to extend her wishes to the 27-year-old actor.

Panday shared a picture of herself with Alia in the two could be seen hugging each other.

"Happy happy bday to my favourite!!! Hope it's filled with loads of love, cake and cuddles," Panday wrote along with the picture.

Joining the league, actor Anushka Sharma also shared a solo picture of Alia Bhatt on her Instagram story and wrote, "Happy Birthday to this bundle of talent and beauty."



Other celebrities who wished the actor on her 27th birthday are Katrina Kaif, Madhuri Dixit Nene and her father Mahesh Bhatt, mother Soni Razdan and sister Pooja Bhatt. (ANI)