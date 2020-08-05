Wishes pour in for Genelia Deshmukh as she turns 33

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 5 (ANI): As actor Genelia Deshmukh ringed in her 33rd birthday on Wednesday, Bollywood stars including Anil Kapoor, Suniel Shetty, Preity Zinta among many others showered heart-warming wishes to make her day special.

Sharing a picture of the 'Jaane Tu Ya Jane Naa' actor, senior star Anil Kapoor took to Twitter to extend birthday greetings to Deshmukh. He wrote, "Happy Birthday, @geneliad! Wishing you a lifetime of happiness, health, love & success!"



Suniel Shetty also wished his 'favourite' Genelia on her birthday on Twitter. He wrote, "Wishing my favourite @geneliad the happiest birthday... stay blessed"



Sending loads of love to the birthday girl, Preity Zinta extended greetings on Twitter. She wrote, " Happy Birthday to the gorgeous @geneliadWishing you loads of love, happiness & good health always I always want to see that beautiful smile on your face #Ting."



Calling the birthday girl a 'cute tigeress', Huma Qureshi extended birthday greetings to Genelia on Twitter. She wrote," Happy Bday cute pyaari sherni @geneliad stay blessed."



Posting an all smiles picture with Genelia, Riteish and kids, filmmaker Ekta Kapoor sent birthday wishes to the actor on Twitter. She wrote, "Happy happy birthday genie!! Lots and lots of love @geneliad." (alongside red heart and hugging emojis).



Earlier in the day, actor Riteish Deshmukh showered love over his star wife Genelia Deshmukh to mark the 33rd birthday of the 'Force' actor.

Deshmukh took to Instagram to share an adorable picture of himself with his actor wife and penned down a sweet birthday message for her. (ANI)

